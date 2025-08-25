2025-26 Women's Event Schedule
2025-26 Women's Event Schedule
|Date
|Event
|Purse
|Champion
|Aug. 20-24
|Euro Super Series
|10,000 GBP
|Tabitha Peterson
|Aug. 21-24
|ADVICS Cup
|1.7M YEN
|Satsuki Fujisawa
|Aug. 26-28
|U25 NextGen Classic
|$15,000
|Serena Gray-Withers
|Aug. 28-31
|Icebreaker Challenge
|$4,000
|Kayla MacMillan
|Aug. 28-31
|Oslo Cup
|78,000 NOK
|Xenia Schwaller
|Aug. 28-31
|Curling1Spoon Elite 8
|-
|Bobae Kang
|Sept. 5-8
|Stu Sells Oakville Tankard
|$15,000
|-
|Sept. 5-7
|Rice Lake Competitor Spiel
|$4,000 USD
|-
|Sept. 5-7
|Saville Shootout
|$25,000
|-
|Sept. 10-14
|AMJ Campbell Shorty Jenkins Classic
|$45,000
|-
|Sept. 12-14
|Women's Masters Basel
|35,000 CHF
|-
|Sept. 12-14
|Saville Grand Prix
|$25,000
|-
|Sept. 17-21
|Mother Club Fall Curling Classic
|$11,000
|-
|Sept. 18-21
|Stu Sells U25 Tankard
|-
|-
|Sept. 18-21
|KW Fall Classic
|$14,200
|-
|Sept. 23-28
|Grand Slam - Masters
|$175,000
|-
|Sept. 23-28
|Grand Slam - Masters Tier 2
|$60,000
|-
|Sept. 26-28
|Saville U25 Challenge
|$8,000
|-
|Sept. 26-28
|MCT Challenge
|$9,000
|-
|Sept. 26-28
|Prague Ladies International
|-
|-
|Oct. 1-6
|Stu Sells Toronto Tankard
|$40,000
|-
|Oct. 2-5
|Prestige Hotels & Resorts Curling Classic
|$28,500
|-
|Oct. 2-5
|MCT Border Cup
|$9,000 USD
|-
|Oct. 2-5
|Match Town Trophy
|48,000 SEK
|-
|Oct. 3-6
|McKee Homes Fall Curling Classic
|$15,000
|-
|Oct. 9-12
|St. Paul Cashspiel
|$25,000 USD
|-
|Oct. 10-13
|Autumn Gold Curling Classic
|$45,000
|-
|Oct. 10-13
|Regina Highland Rocktoberfest
|$8,000
|-
|Oct. 14-19
|Grand Slam - Tour Challenge Tier 1
|$200,000
|-
|Oct. 14-19
|Grand Slam Tour Challenge U25
|-
|-
|Oct. 16-19
|King Cashspiel
|$9,600
|-
|Oct. 17-19
|MCT Curling Cup
|$9,000
|-
|Oct. 17-20
|Stroud Sleeman Cashspiel
|$12,800
|-
|Oct. 23-26
|Mayflower Cashspiel
|$8,800
|-
|Oct. 23-26
|Sundbyberg Open
|40,000 SEK
|-
|Oct. 24-26
|Kamloops Crown of Curling
|$8,000
|-
|Oct. 24-26
|Lloydminster SaskTour Spiel
|-
|-
|Oct. 30-Nov. 2
|North Grenville Women's Fall Classic
|$25,000
|-
|Oct. 31-Nov. 2
|MCT Atkins Curling Supplies Classic
|$9,000
|-
|Nov. 4-9
|Grand Slam - National
|$200,000
|-
|Nov. 6-9
|Tallinn Ladies International Challenger
|6,000 EURO
|-
|Nov. 7-9
|Swiss Chalet Women's Curling Stadium Spiel
|$20,000
|-
|Nov. 7-9
|Martensville SaskTour
|$8,000
|-
|Nov. 7-10
|Clarion Cup
|$20,000
|-
|Nov. 12-16
|Stu Sells 1824 Halifax Classic
|$25,500
|-
|Nov. 13-16
|Danish Open
|4,400 KRONE
|-
|Nov. 14-17
|Red Deer Curling Classic
|$39,000
|-
|Nov. 14-16
|Nutana SaskTour Women's Spiel
|$8,000
|-
|Nov. 20-23
|Stu Sells Living Waters Collingwood Classic
|$25,000
|-
|Nov. 20-23
|Crestwood Anniversary Showdown
|$16,000
|-
|Nov. 21-23
|Abbotsford Classic
|$13,000
|-
|Nov. 21-23
|MCT Showdown
|$9,000
|-
|Nov. 27-30
|DEKALB Superspiel
|$30,000
|-
|Nov. 27-30
|Charlevoix Challenge de Curling Desjardins
|$5,500
|-
|Nov. 28-Dec. 1
|Stu Sells Brantford NISSAN Classic
|$15,000
|-
|Nov. 28-Dec. 1
|Moose Jaw SaskTour Spiel
|$9,600
|-
|Dec. 5-7
|Take-Out Trophy
|17,000 CHF
|-
|Dec. 11-14
|Chicoutimi Invitation
|-
|-
|Dec. 11-14
|Rick Rowsell Classic
|-
|-
|Dec. 11-14
|RBC Dominion Securities Western Showdown
|$40,000
|-
|Dec. 16-21
|Grand Slam - Canadian Open
|$200,000
|-
|Dec. 16-21
|Grand Slam - Canadian Open Tier 2
|$60,000
|-
|Dec. 29-Jan. 1
|New Year Curling in Miyota
|2M YEN
|-
|Jan. 6-11
|Grand Slam - Players' Championship
|$175,000
|-
|Jan. 15-18
|Mercure Perth Masters
|15,900 GBP
|-
|Jan. 16-19
|St. Galler Elite Challenge
|6,000 CHF
|-
|Jan. 22-25
|Sun City Cup
|55,000 SEK
|-
|Jan. 29-Feb. 1
|International Bernese Ladies Cup
|20,000 CHF
|-
|Feb. 27-March 2
|Curling Stadium Martensville International
|$14,500
|-
|March 12-15
|Karuizawa International
|1.5M YEN
|-