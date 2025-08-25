SCOREBOARD

2025-26 Women's Event Schedule

Date Event Purse Champion
Aug. 20-24 Euro Super Series 10,000 GBP Tabitha Peterson
Aug. 21-24 ADVICS Cup 1.7M YEN Satsuki Fujisawa
Aug. 26-28 U25 NextGen Classic $15,000 -
Aug. 28-31 Icebreaker Challenge $4,000 -
Aug. 28-31 Oslo Cup  78,000 NOK -
Aug. 28-31 Curling1Spoon Elite 8 - -
Sept. 5-8 Stu Sells Oakville Tankard $15,000 -
Sept. 5-7 Rice Lake Competitor Spiel $4,000 USD -
Sept. 5-7 Saville Shootout $25,000 -
Sept. 10-14 AMJ Campbell Shorty Jenkins Classic $45,000 -
Sept. 12-14 Women's Masters Basel 35,000 CHF -
Sept. 12-14 Saville Grand Prix $25,000 -
Sept. 17-21 Mother Club Fall Curling Classic $11,000 -
Sept. 18-21 Stu Sells U25 Tankard - -
Sept. 18-21 KW Fall Classic $14,200 -
Sept. 23-28 Grand Slam - Masters $175,000 -
Sept. 23-28 Grand Slam - Masters Tier 2 $60,000 -
Sept. 26-28 Saville U25 Challenge $8,000 -
Sept. 26-28 MCT Challenge $9,000 -
Sept. 26-28 Prague Ladies International - -
Oct. 1-6 Stu Sells Toronto Tankard $40,000 -
Oct. 2-5 Prestige Hotels & Resorts Curling Classic $28,500 -
Oct. 2-5 MCT Border Cup $9,000 USD -
Oct. 2-5 Match Town Trophy 48,000 SEK -
Oct. 3-6 McKee Homes Fall Curling Classic $15,000 -
Oct. 9-12 St. Paul Cashspiel $25,000 USD -
Oct. 10-13 Autumn Gold Curling Classic $45,000 -
Oct. 10-13 Regina Highland Rocktoberfest $8,000 -
Oct. 14-19 Grand Slam - Tour Challenge Tier 1 $200,000 -
Oct. 14-19 Grand Slam Tour Challenge U25 - -
Oct. 16-19 King Cashspiel $9,600 -
Oct. 17-19 MCT Curling Cup $9,000 -
Oct. 17-20 Stroud Sleeman Cashspiel $12,800 -
Oct. 23-26 Mayflower Cashspiel $8,800 -
Oct. 23-26 Sundbyberg Open 40,000 SEK -
Oct. 24-26 Kamloops Crown of Curling $8,000 -
Oct. 24-26 Lloydminster SaskTour Spiel - -
Oct. 30-Nov. 2 North Grenville Women's Fall Classic $25,000 -
Oct. 31-Nov. 2 MCT Atkins Curling Supplies Classic $9,000 -
Nov. 4-9 Grand Slam - National $200,000 -
Nov. 6-9 Tallinn Ladies International Challenger 6,000 EURO -
Nov. 7-9 Swiss Chalet Women's Curling Stadium Spiel $20,000 -
Nov. 7-9 Martensville SaskTour $8,000 -
Nov. 7-10 Clarion Cup $20,000 -
Nov. 12-16 Stu Sells 1824 Halifax Classic $25,500 -
Nov. 13-16 Danish Open 4,400 KRONE -
Nov. 14-17 Red Deer Curling Classic $39,000 -
Nov. 14-16 Nutana SaskTour Women's Spiel $8,000 -
Nov. 20-23 Stu Sells Living Waters Collingwood Classic $25,000 -
Nov. 20-23 Crestwood Anniversary Showdown $16,000 -
Nov. 21-23 Abbotsford Classic $13,000 -
Nov. 21-23 MCT Showdown $9,000 -
Nov. 27-30 DEKALB Superspiel $30,000 -
Nov. 27-30 Charlevoix Challenge de Curling Desjardins $5,500 -
Nov. 28-Dec. 1 Stu Sells Brantford NISSAN Classic $15,000 -
Nov. 28-Dec. 1 Moose Jaw SaskTour Spiel $9,600 -
Dec. 5-7 Take-Out Trophy 17,000 CHF -
Dec. 11-14 Chicoutimi Invitation - -
Dec. 11-14 Rick Rowsell Classic - -
Dec. 11-14 RBC Dominion Securities Western Showdown $40,000 -
Dec. 16-21 Grand Slam - Canadian Open $200,000 -
Dec. 16-21 Grand Slam - Canadian Open Tier 2 $60,000 -
Dec. 29-Jan. 1 New Year Curling in Miyota 2M YEN -
Jan. 6-11 Grand Slam - Players' Championship $175,000 -
Jan. 15-18 Mercure Perth Masters 15,900 GBP -
Jan. 16-19 St. Galler Elite Challenge 6,000 CHF -
Jan. 22-25 Sun City Cup 55,000 SEK -
Jan. 29-Feb. 1 International Bernese Ladies Cup 20,000 CHF -
Feb. 27-March 2 Curling Stadium Martensville International $14,500 -
March 12-15 Karuizawa International 1.5M YEN -

