Canadian Adam Hadwin was just two back of the lead entering the clubhouse after firing a 4-under in the second round of the Canadian Open on Friday. He now sits four shots back after Carl Yuan shot a 67 to enter the clubhouse as the new leader at 9-under.

The Moose Jaw, Sask., native finished the first round at 1-under but was able to climb the leaderboard at the Oakdale Golf and Country Club to pull him at 5-under for the week.

The highlight of his round came on the par-4 13th, when he sunk the ball from the fairway to pick up the birdie.

Hadwin jumped 32 spots and sits in a tie for fifth following his five-birdie round. The lone blemish was a bogey on the par-4 third.

The 35-year-old has played in 19 PGA events this season, finishing in the top-10 four times, including a second-place finish at the Zurich Classic in April. His only PGA Tour win came at the Valspar Championship in the 2016-17 season.

Fellow Canadian Corey Conners entered the second tied with a share of the lead at 5-under and is set to tee off later this afternoon.