Security at Oakdale Golf and Country Club tackled Canadian golfer Adam Hadwin on Sunday as he ran onto the 18th green to celebrate with countryman Nick Taylor, who won the Canadian Open in a playoff with an incredible 72-foot putt.

Hadwin ran toward an embracing Taylor and his caddie with what appeared to be a spraying bottle of champagne and was driven to the ground by a security guard in a dark jacket. The security guard later appeared to help Hadwin up and put his arm around his shoulder.

Following Nick Taylor’s winning putt, security tackled Adam Hadwin while he was trying to celebrate with Taylor, mistaking him for a fan. pic.twitter.com/G2ZaQhEhIK — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 12, 2023

The 35-year-old Hadwin seemed to be okay and was seen smiling on the 18th green shortly after alongside fellow Canadian golfer Corey Conners.

Hadwin's wife, Jessica, later confirmed that her husband was fine as she tweeted he was "still among the land of the living and in true Canadian form, apologized to the security guard for being tackled."

Sorry to leave y’all hanging, had to get the toddler ready for bed. I’m thrilled to report that @ahadwingolf is still among the land of the living and in true Canadian form, apologized to the security guard for being tackled. — Jessica Hadwin (@jessicahadwin) June 12, 2023

"This might be one of the greatest moments in Canadian golf history right here," Hadwin said to TSN's Bob Weeks regarding Taylor's win.

Hadwin finished the week at 11-under in a tie for 12th in the tournament.

Taylor's victory made him the first Canadian men's player to win the tournament since Pat Fletcher in 1954.