TORONTO - Kaylee Hunter scored two goals to power Northern Super League-leading AFC Toronto to a 3-0 win over Ottawa Rapid FC at York Lions Stadium on Thursday.

Hunter scored in the 17th and 24th minutes to stake Toronto (7-3-1) to a 2-0 lead.

Cloey Uddenberg put the finishing touches in the 90th minute.

Toronto is currently riding a four-game winning streak, with its last loss coming to Ottawa (4-4-2) by a score of 4-0 on June 7.

Ottawa, meanwhile, has lost three of its last four games and was coming off a 4-1 win over Calgary.

Toronto next visits Halifax on Tuesday, while Ottawa makes the trip to face Calgary on July 19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2025.