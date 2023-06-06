Canada’s Alphonso Davies will not take part in the 2023 Gold Cup, his agent Nick Huoseh told TSN’s Matthew Scianitti on Tuesday.

“I know he won’t be participating in the Gold Cup,” Huoseh told TSN. “Managing an athlete like an Alphonso Davies is a lot of work and we have to try and manage his schedule.”

Davies missed the last five games of the season for Bayern Munich after suffering a muscle injury in his left thigh during a 3-1 loss to Mainz on April 22.

The 22-year-old, who also spoke to TSN’s Scianitti, confirmed that he is healthy and intends to play in Canada’s Nations League semifinal against Panama, scheduled for Allegiant Stadium on June 15.

“Whether the coach starts me in the game or puts me in the second half, I’m able to play,” Davies told TSN.

Davies has battled a number of injuries over the past year. He suffered a cranial bruise after taking an accidental boot to the face from Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham last October and a hamstring injury in November ahead of the World Cup.

Canada will begin play at the Gold Cup on June 27 against a Preliminary qualifier before facing Guatemala on July 1 and Cuba on July 4 in the Group Stage.

Davies played every minute for Canada at the 2022 men’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar and scored the nation’s first-ever goal at the competition.

The Edmonton native has made 39 appearances, including 35 starts, for the Canadian men’s national team, contributing 13 goals and 16 assists.

He was named Canada’s men’s Player of the Year for 2022 and awarded 2022 CONCACAF Men’s Player of the Year in May.