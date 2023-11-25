The 2023 Canadian club curling champions were crowned Saturday afternoon in Winnipeg.

Alberta's Team Dan Sherrard won the men's division at the Everest Canadian Curling Club Championships after defeating Saskatchewan's Team Mitch Criton in the final, 7-2.

Congratulations to Team @Curling_Alberta on winning the men's side of the 2023 @everestcurling Canadian Curling Club Championship!#ECCC2023 pic.twitter.com/eVfiDOBMHU — Curling Canada (@CurlingCanada) November 25, 2023

Alberta, featuring Sherrard at skip, Brandon Klassen a third, Shawn Donnelly at second and Kyle Reynolds at lead, won all 10 of their games during the week-long event to take home the title.

Quebec's Team David Maheux earned the bronze medal after a 7-5 victory over Shea Steele of Nova Scotia.

On the women's side of the draw, New Brunswick's Team Abby Burgess scored a single in the eighth end to get by Ontario's Team Lindsay Thorne, 8-7, in the championship game.

Congratulations to Team @CurlingNB on winning the women's side of the 2023 @everestcurling Canadian Curling Club Championship!#ECCC2023 pic.twitter.com/pbHmr3G0W4 — Curling Canada (@CurlingCanada) November 25, 2023

Tears of joy for Team Abby Burgess after winning @everestcurling Club Championships! #ECC2023 pic.twitter.com/zbY3ij35cb — Curling Canada (@CurlingCanada) November 25, 2023

New Brunswick, featuring Burgess at skip, Brooke Tracy at third, Samantha Crook at second and Hannah Williams at lead, posted an overall 8-2 record.

British Columbia's Team Carley Sandwith-Craig defeated Team Tanya Phillips of Nova Scotia in the bronze medal match by a score of 9-3.