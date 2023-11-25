Alberta's Sherrard, New Brunswick's Burgess capture gold at Canadian Club Championships
The 2023 Canadian club curling champions were crowned Saturday afternoon in Winnipeg.
Alberta's Team Dan Sherrard won the men's division at the Everest Canadian Curling Club Championships after defeating Saskatchewan's Team Mitch Criton in the final, 7-2.
Alberta, featuring Sherrard at skip, Brandon Klassen a third, Shawn Donnelly at second and Kyle Reynolds at lead, won all 10 of their games during the week-long event to take home the title.
Quebec's Team David Maheux earned the bronze medal after a 7-5 victory over Shea Steele of Nova Scotia.
On the women's side of the draw, New Brunswick's Team Abby Burgess scored a single in the eighth end to get by Ontario's Team Lindsay Thorne, 8-7, in the championship game.
New Brunswick, featuring Burgess at skip, Brooke Tracy at third, Samantha Crook at second and Hannah Williams at lead, posted an overall 8-2 record.
British Columbia's Team Carley Sandwith-Craig defeated Team Tanya Phillips of Nova Scotia in the bronze medal match by a score of 9-3.