If Spain is to win Euro 2022, it will have to do so without its key player.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) confirmed on Tuesday that Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas is out of the tournament with a ruptured ACL.

🔴 OFICIAL I Alexia Putellas sufre una rotura del ligamento cruzado anterior de su rodilla izquierda.



Putellas, 28, was the 2021 Ballon d'Or Feminin winner.

Captain for club and country, Putellas has been capped 100 times by Spain and helped lead the team to the 2017 Algarve Cup and 2018 Cyprus Cup.

With Barca, Putellas has won six Primera Division crowns and the 2021 Champions League.

Euro 2022 is set to get underway on Wednesday in England. Spain will play in Group B alongside Germany, Denmark and Finland.

The Netherlands are the defending champions.