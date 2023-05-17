Amid European reports of growing interest from Manchester City and Real Madrid in Bayern Munich and Canadian men’s national team star Alphonso Davies, the player’s agent, Nick Huoseh, confirmed to TSN a number of clubs have shown interest in the 22-year-old left-back.

Huoseh also confirmed that Bayern is hoping to extend Davies’ stay in Munich. His current contract is set to expire in 2025.

“A number of clubs are interested [in Davies] but no direct talks [on a transfer],” Huoseh told TSN via text. “Davies has two years left on his contract. Bayern are hoping to extend the contract. Nothing confirmed yet.”

Davies made 26 appearances for Bayern this season before sustaining a thigh injury in a late April league game. At that point, Davies was expected to be out four to six weeks, and possibly be healthy in time to join the Canadian men’s national team in Las Vegas in mid-June for the Concacaf Nations League final.

Since arriving at Bayern in 2019, Davies has played a role in four consecutive Bundesliga titles, two German Cups, a UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup, and became the first Canadian men’s national team player to start and win a Champions League Final when Bayern beat Paris Saint-German in 2020.

This March, Davies also became the youngest non-German player to reach 100 Bundesliga appearances.

Manchester City and Real Madrid face off in the second leg of the Champions League semifinal on Wednesday. The European heavyweights are tied 1-1 after last week’s first leg in Madrid.