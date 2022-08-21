TSN.ca Staff, with files from The Canadian Press

Davies ruled out for Bayern match against Bochum

Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies has been ruled out for Sunday's match against Bochum due to a muscle issue, the team announced.

ℹ️ @AlphonsoDavies (muscle issue) and @JamalMusiala (adductor strain) are not part of today's squad. Due to a ligament injury, @mdeligt_04 will be wearing a brace on his right hand. — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) August 21, 2022

Jamal Musiala will also be unavailable for Bayern as he is dealing with a ligament injury.

Bayern Munich enters Sunday's match with a record of 2-0-0 and sit fourth in the Bundesliga standings.

Davies, 21, appeared in each of Bayern's first two games but has yet to tally any goals, assists, or shots.

Davies suffered an LCL tear last year while preparing for the 2021 Gold Cup with Canada, but returned for a pair of World Cup qualifying wins in November in Edmonton.

However, Davies was sidelined again in December of 2021 due to symptoms of a mild heart condition following a bout of COVID-19 and missed several months of action.

Davies eventually returned to Bayern's lineup for a Champions League quarter-final match in April of this year.