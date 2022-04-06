25m ago
Davies handed start in Bayern return
Alphonso Davies is right back in the starting XI. The Canada left-back has been handed a start by Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann in the first leg of the club's Champions League quarterfinals tie against Villarreal on Thursday.
TSN.ca Staff
Davies, 21, has been out of action for the past three months after being diagnosed with a mild case of myocarditis following a bout with COVID-19.
The Edmonton native last featured in a 4-0 win over Wolfsburg in Bundesliga action on Dec. 27.
Bayern is looking to move into the Champions League's final four for the eighth time in the last 12 seasons.