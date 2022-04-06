Alphonso Davies is right back in the starting XI.

The Canada left-back has been handed a start by Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann in the first leg of the club's Champions League quarterfinals tie against Villarreal on Thursday.

📋 | STARTING XI



Here's our squad to take on Villareal! 🔴⚪#VCFFCB pic.twitter.com/7IdiH5TPap — 🇺🇸 FC Bayern US 🇨🇦 (@FCBayernUS) April 6, 2022

Davies, 21, has been out of action for the past three months after being diagnosed with a mild case of myocarditis following a bout with COVID-19.

The Edmonton native last featured in a 4-0 win over Wolfsburg in Bundesliga action on Dec. 27.

Bayern is looking to move into the Champions League's final four for the eighth time in the last 12 seasons.