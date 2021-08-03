Canadian Alphonso Davies was able to start jogging on Tuesday at practice, Bayern Munich announced.

Davies is currently recovering from an LCL tear he suffered in his left ankle while preparing for the 2021 Gold Cup with Canada.

The 20-year-old suffered the injury four weeks ago and immediately returned to Munich to complete his rehab.

Davies has nine goals and 12 assists in 23 appearances for Canada’s national men’s soccer team.

Bayern Munich opens their Bundesliga schedule against Borussia Monchengladbach on August 13, while Canada starts the final round of World Cup Qualifying on September 2 as they face Honduras.