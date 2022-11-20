1h ago
Canada's Davies ready to start against Belgium at World Cup
Canadian superstar Alphonso Davies told TSN's James Duthie that he is ready to start when Canada opens the 2022 World Cup against Belgium on Wednesday.
TSN.ca Staff
Davies has been dealing with a hamstring strain, which he sustained earlier in November while playing with Bayern Munich in a game against Hertha Berlin.
The 22-year-old arrived in Qatar after Canada's 2-1 victory over Japan on Friday where head coach John Herdman told reporters that Davies hasn't reached "top speed" and won't risk rushing him back.
Davies now says he is good to go against Belgium and expects to be at full speed during training on Sunday.
The 5-foot-10 midfielder has been limited for Canada and Bayern Munich this season, only appearing in 12 matches due to his hamstring injury and complications after contracting COVID-19.