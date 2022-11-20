'I'm ready to start': Davies confirms he is ready to play Canada's first game vs. Belgium

Canadian superstar Alphonso Davies told TSN's James Duthie that he is ready to start when Canada opens the 2022 World Cup against Belgium on Wednesday.

Just interviewed @AlphonsoDavies for World Cup and Grey Cup pre-games today:



“I’m ready to start the first game.”



Says he is good to go for Belgium.

Expects to be full speed in training today.



Full interview: World Cup Pre-Game

9am et/6pt TSN/CTV — James Duthie (@tsnjamesduthie) November 20, 2022

Davies has been dealing with a hamstring strain, which he sustained earlier in November while playing with Bayern Munich in a game against Hertha Berlin.

The 22-year-old arrived in Qatar after Canada's 2-1 victory over Japan on Friday where head coach John Herdman told reporters that Davies hasn't reached "top speed" and won't risk rushing him back.

Davies now says he is good to go against Belgium and expects to be at full speed during training on Sunday.

The 5-foot-10 midfielder has been limited for Canada and Bayern Munich this season, only appearing in 12 matches due to his hamstring injury and complications after contracting COVID-19.