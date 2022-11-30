44m ago
Davies, Zadorsky named Canada Soccer's players of the month for November
Alphonso Davies and Shelina Zadorsky have been named Canada Soccer’s players of the month for November. Davies scored Canada's first-ever goal in men's World Cup competition last Sunday in a group stage match against Croatia.
The Canadian Press
Canada reacts to Davies' historic World Cup goal
Alphonso Davies and Shelina Zadorsky have been named Canada Soccer’s players of the month for November.
Davies scored Canada's first-ever goal in men's World Cup competition last Sunday in a group stage match against Croatia.
The goal came just 67 seconds into Canada's second game at the World Cup. Canada fell 4-1 to Croatia.
It's the second time the men's team has made it to soccer's biggest event, with the last appearance being in 1986.
Zadorsky helped Canada close out its international season going 1-1 in its away series in Brazil.
The 30-year-old was named Canada's player of the match after contributing a goal in the team's 2-1 win over Brazil on Nov. 11.
Canada Soccer Player of the Month
November 2022 — Alphonso Davies & Shelina Zadorsky
October 2022 — Stephen Eustaquio & Evelyne Viens
September 2022 — Stephen Eustaquio & Adriana Leon
August 2022 — Steven Vitória & Sophie Schmidt
July 2022 — Lucas Cavallini & Kailen Sheridan
June 2022 — Alphonso Davies & Janine Beckie
May 2022 — Milan Borjan, Kadeisha Buchanan & Samuel Charron
April 2022 — Alphonso Davies & Christine Sinclair
March 2022 — Atiba Hutchinson & Ashley Lawrence
February 2022 — Milan Borjan & Vanessa Gilles
January 2022 — Milan Borjan & Deanne Rose
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2022.