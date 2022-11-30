Davies, Zadorsky named Canada Soccer's players of the month for November

Alphonso Davies and Shelina Zadorsky have been named Canada Soccer’s players of the month for November.

Davies scored Canada's first-ever goal in men's World Cup competition last Sunday in a group stage match against Croatia.

The goal came just 67 seconds into Canada's second game at the World Cup. Canada fell 4-1 to Croatia.

It's the second time the men's team has made it to soccer's biggest event, with the last appearance being in 1986.

Zadorsky helped Canada close out its international season going 1-1 in its away series in Brazil.

The 30-year-old was named Canada's player of the match after contributing a goal in the team's 2-1 win over Brazil on Nov. 11.

Canada Soccer Player of the Month

November 2022 — Alphonso Davies & Shelina Zadorsky

October 2022 — Stephen Eustaquio & Evelyne Viens

September 2022 — Stephen Eustaquio & Adriana Leon

August 2022 — Steven Vitória & Sophie Schmidt

July 2022 — Lucas Cavallini & Kailen Sheridan

June 2022 — Alphonso Davies & Janine Beckie

May 2022 — Milan Borjan, Kadeisha Buchanan & Samuel Charron

April 2022 — Alphonso Davies & Christine Sinclair

March 2022 — Atiba Hutchinson & Ashley Lawrence

February 2022 — Milan Borjan & Vanessa Gilles

January 2022 — Milan Borjan & Deanne Rose

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2022.