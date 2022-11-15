SAO PAULO — Ana Vitoria scored in stoppage time to lift Brazil to a 2-1 win over Canada on Tuesday in an international friendly.

Ashley Lawrence's penalty kick in the 60th minute had seemingly earned Canada a draw, but Brazil earned a corner kick after the 90th minute.

Although Canadian goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan stopped an initial header on the set piece, it ricocheted back into play and Vitoria kicked it for the winning goal.

The Canadian national women's team had won their previous five matches, including a 2-1 victory over Brazil on Friday in the first of two international friendlies between the powerhouse sides.

Beatriz Zaneratto Joao's goal in the first half gave Brazil the early lead.

Canada has a 9-10-9 record against Brazil since they first met in 1996.

Both Canada and Brazil have qualified for next year's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The Canadians have been draw in Pool B with No. 13 Australia, No. 24 Ireland and No. 45 Nigeria.

Debihna got a partial breakaway in the 15th minute, but with defender Shelina Zadorsky hassling the Brazilian Fleming raced back and made a sliding block to prevent a shot on Canada's net.

Cloé Lacasse broke out on her own in the 23rd minute, stripping a defender of the ball and sprinting into the midfield on her own. Bruninha and Adriana chased Lacasse down though and separated her from the ball.

Brazil's speedy counterattacks continued to challenge Canada's defence, with Zadorsky sliding in to intercept a cross to Adriana in the 35th minute.

Chrisine Sinclair had an excellent chance on a corner kick from Fleming in the 39th minute, but the ball bounced awkwardly off her boot and bounced safely away from the Brazilian net.

A rough tackle by Kerolin stripped Fleming of the ball at midfield and she charged ahead, slowing down do a couple of stepovers before making a pass to Joao. Canadian midfielder Quinn tracked back to try and strip Joao but the Brazilian fired off a shot past the Canadian's outstretched leg and into Canada's net for a 1-0 lead.

Canada pressed to open the second half, with Jordyn Huitema sailing a shot over the Brazilian net in the 47th minute.

Lacasse set up another close chance in the 51st minute, making a cross to Fleming. The Canadian midfielder got her head on the high pass but it bounced over the Brazilian crossbar.

A Geyse handball in the box in the 59th minute gave Canada a penalty kick.

Lawrence made no mistake, putting the loft into the left side of the net as Brazilian goalkeeper Lorena jumped to the right to draw Canada even at 1-1.

Substitute Evelyne Viens almost gave Canada the lead in the 67th minute. Her header off a corner kick was headed into the net, but Lorena swatted it into the crossbar and then it ricocheted off the Brazilian goalkeeper's head and out. With no video replay or VAR available in the international friendly there was no official review to see if the ball crossed the line.

Canada's manager Bev Priestman was once again missing several players.

Janine Beckie (Portland), Vanessa Gilles (Olympique Lyonnais, France), Deanne Rose (Reading, England), Allysha Chapman (Houston Dash) and collegiate players Simi Awujo and Zoe Burns (USC), Jade Rose (Harvard) and Jayde Riviere (University of Michigan) were all unavailable.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2022.