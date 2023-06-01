Angel City FC has signed French midfielder Amandine Henry to a three-year contract with an option for an additional year.

Henry has spent the past six seasons played in Division 1 Feminine with Olympique Lyonnais, scoring 19 goals in 89 appearances. She also played for the club from 2007 to 2016. In total, she helped lead the club to 13 league titles, eight Coupe de France championships and seven UEFA Champions League wins.

She previously played in the NWSL with the Portland Thorns in 2016 and 2017. Henry won a NWSL championship in 2017. In 33 matches with Portland, she scored six goals.

With the French national team, the Lille, France native has 13 goals in 93 appearances. She has made two appearances at the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2015 and 2019, winning the Silver Ball and was named to the tournament All-Star team in 2015.

“I enjoyed my previous seasons [2016 and 2017] in the NWSL because of the level of play, the dedication of the fans and great teammates, so I am excited to now be a part of Angel City,” said Henry. “I can’t wait to be a part of a new team, help write history, and win with the club.”

“Amandine is a player who has competed at the highest and most competitive levels,” said ACFC general manager Angela Hucles Mangano. “She has led for both her club and country. Her quality of football performance and commitment to the success of our team will make her an invaluable part of our roster.”