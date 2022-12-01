Belgium and Croatia are scoreless in their crucial final group play match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Thursday.

Croatia is tied with Morocco at the top of the Group F standings and will advance to the knockout stage with a win or tie against Belgium.

No. 2 ranked Belgium has disappointed this tournament but still have an opportunity to advance with a victory over Croatia.

Neither team gave an inch during the first half with Belgium holding a slight 53 per cent edge in the possession battle and outshooting Croatia 4-3.

Croatia thought they were going to get a penalty kick in the first half but the referee changed his call on VAR review due to an offside.

As the things stand at halftime, Morocco will win the group should their 2-1 lead over Canada hold while Croatia will advance over Belgium if their game remains a draw.