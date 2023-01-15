It's going to be a very busy opening day for the Canadians in Melbourne as the Australian Open gets underway.

A total of five Canadians will hit the court Sunday night and Monday morning, highlighted by an all-Canadian clash between Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Vernon's Vasek Pospisil.

All the action gets underway at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on TSN 1/5, TSN.ca and the TSN App with bonus streams available on TSN+. You can view multiple streams simultaneously with the TSN Multiplex.

Bianca ANDREESCU (CAN) vs. [25] Marie BOUZKOVA (CZE)

Dusan LAJOVIC (SRB) vs. [20] Denis SHAPOVALOV (CAN)

Lin ZHU (CHN) vs. Rebecca MARINO (CAN)

Vasek POSPISIL (CAN) vs [6] Felix AUGER-ALIASSIME (CAN)

Bianca Andreescu vs. Marie Bouzková

Andreescu will get things rolling for the Canadians at the Aussie Open with a match against No. 25 Marie Bouzková out of Czech Republic.

The 22-year-old native of Mississauga will hit Court 3 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on TSN1.

Andreescu became a star in 2019 after capturing the US Open, but will look to find more success at the other Grand Slams as she has never advanced to the third-round at the Australian Open, French Open or Wimbledon.

She sat out last year's tournament due to an injury and lost to Hsieh Su-wei of Chinese Taipei in the second-round in 2021.

Dusan Lajovic vs. Denis Shapovalov

Ranked 20th in the field, Shapovalov will begin his pursuit of a first major title by taking on Dusan Lajovic of Serbia in the opening round.

You can watch his match on 1573 Arena, not before 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT, on TSN1 or TSN5.

The 23-year-old has never made it past the second-round of the Aussie Open and was eliminated by Kwon Soon-woo of South Korea in that round last year.

Zhu Lin vs. Rebecca Marino

Toronto's Marino will be the third Canadian on court and will take on China's Zhu Lin.

This match takes place on Court 14 and will start no sooner than 10:15 p.m. ET/7:15 p.m. PT on TSN1 or TSN5.

The 32-year-old returned to pro tennis in 2021 after nearly a decade away from the sport.

At the Aussie Open, Marino has made it as far as the second-round in 2011 and 2021, dropping an opening round match to Bouzková ast year.

Vasek Pospisil vs. Félix Auger-Aliassime

For many Canadians, Day 1 will be highlighted by a clash between Montreal's No. 6 Félix Auger-Aliassime and Vernon's Vasek Pospisil.

The match will be played on Kia Arena and will begin not before 2 a.m. ET/11 p.m. PT on TSN1.

The pair have played each other four times in their careers with Auger-Aliassime taking three of those matches. The veteran Pospisil won the most recent match in 2020 at the Erste Bank Open.

Pospisil, 32, has gone as far as the third-round at the Australian Open in 2014 and 2015. He didn't play in last year's tournament.

Auger-Aliassime, 22, is coming off a spectacular season in 2022, winning four single tournaments, including three on hard surfaces during the month of October. He was also a part of Canada's historic Davis Cup win in November.

Auger-Aliassime made it to the quarter-final at last year's Australian Open, dropping a five-set marathon to Russia's Daniil Medvedev.