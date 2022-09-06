Defending champion Billy Horschel isn't too happy to see some old friends ahead of the BMW PGA Championship in Surrey, England.

The two-time PGA European (DP World) Tour winner wonders why some LIV Golf members are going to compete at this week's tournament.

Billy Ho naming names!



"I don't think those guys really should be here," Horschel said. "...the Abraham Ancers, the Talor Gooches, the Jason Krokraks. You've never played this tournament, you've never supported the DP World Tour. Why are you here?"

The trio mentioned by Horschel are three of 18 LIV players expected to compete at Wentworth beginning on Thursday and are able to do so thanks to a temporary injunction that allows LIV players to enter European Tour tournaments, despite a June edict that levied fines and suspensions to the breakaway players. A full court case is to be held in February.

The presence of the LIV contingent means that lower-ranking European Tour players lost their spots at the tournament to accommodate them.

On Monday, European Tour head Keith Pelley had what The Telegraph's James Corrigan called a "tense exchange" with a number of LIV players including Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter on Monday. The LIV players were said to have pressed Pelley on details regarding the European Tour's relationship with the PGA.

An unnamed LIV player told Corrigan that Pelley was cagey with his answers.

“We didn’t get in as many questions as we wanted and Keith just kept replying that ‘We’re in the middle of an ongoing legal case, so I can’t give you an answer’,” the player said. “He also said that the DP World Tour was a pathway to the PGA Tour, but wouldn’t say ‘feeder tour’. At least, his answers are down in writing now.”

Westwood says he tried to warn Pelley about any relationship with the PGA Tour.

"I'm not convinced by the strategic alliance because I've seen how the PGA Tour has behaved over the years," Westwood said. "There's not been much 'give.' They have always been bullies... I have been telling Keith and other members of his board how this is all going to go for 12 months now. I told him that getting into bed with the PGA Tour was a mistake."

The LIV contingent has not been invited to Wednesday's pro-am, but will have another opportunity to address Pelley on Tuesday at a players' meeting.

Horschel won the 2021 edition of the tournament by one stroke over three players tied for second.