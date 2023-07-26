Bob Weeks Picks Six – 3M Open

The golf world shifts its focus from Liverpool to Blaine, Minn., as the PGA Tour heads into the home stretch prior to the playoffs. The 3M Open is the second-to-last tournament before the top 70 move into the FedEx Cup playoffs and that means a lot of bubble boys will be grinding it out. One of the most prominent will be Justin Thomas, who sits in 75th spot. He’s made the playoffs the last seven seasons and won the FedEx Cup in 2017.

He and the rest of the field will deal with TPC Twin Cities, a course that traditionally gives up lots and lots of birdies. Last year, in fact, it surrendered 1,510 birdies and 38 eagles, making it one of the easiest-scoring courses on the tour, especially with just three par 5s on the layout.

The same will likely be seen this year so look for those who can bomb it and those who can fill up the cup.

To Win

Cam Young +1400

He has to get his first PGA Tour win sometime, right? The long-hitting Young arrives in Blaine after a tie for eighth at the Open Championship. He was tied for sixth the week prior at the John Deere Classic. As for making birdies, he is fourth in birdie average on the PGA Tour meaning he can make them in bunches. The putter is usually his weak spot but it hasn’t been too bad of late, meaning even a lukewarm flatstick might be enough.

Sepp Straka +2200

All Straka has done in his last two starts is finish second and first. Yup, he’s hot right now and getting him at these odds seems like a no-brainer. Like Young, his putter can be hot or cold and right now it’s hot. He’s 22nd in GIR on the PGA tour and 11th in Final Round Performance, meaning if he gets in the hunt, Sunday can be a good day.

Top 10

Emiliano Grillo +300

Another player coming off a solid performance at the Open Championship, Grillo finished tied for sixth. He’s been either feast or famine of late with a missed cut at the US Open, a tie for 15th at the Travelers and then a missed cut at the John Deere. Last year at this stop, Grillo finished tied for second so look for another good performance.

Adam Hadwin

The Canadian has had a sixth and a fourth in past appearances at the 3M Open and is looking to continue his good play. He has finished second twice this year, the most recent being a playoff loss to Rickie Fowler at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Hadwin is an excellent putter and his final position on the leaderboard is usually determined by how accurate he is off the tee, which of late has been solid. Looking to become the fifth Canadian to win on the PGA Tour this season.

Top 20

Lucas Glover +230

One of the best ball-strikers in the game, Glover has enjoyed some recent success after switching to a broom-handle putter. His last three starts have produced finishes of fourth, sixth and fifth, his three best performances of the year. The rest of his game has also been strong and he’s been 51 under par over those starts. No reason to believe it won’t continue.

Chez Reavie +400

Reavie has made the cut in his last eight starts and has been under par in his last 13 rounds. His putter was cold in his last three starts but prior to that it was singing for him, rolling them in from all over. If that club can return to form then Reavie has a good chance for a strong finish. And he’ll have plenty of inspiration as he currently sits 79th on the FedEx Cup standings.