Bob Weeks Picks Six – AT&T Byron Nelson

It’s another non-designated week which means a field lacking top-10 star power, with one exception. Scottie Scheffler is playing this week but he is the only golfer in the top 10 in the Official World Golf Ranking. There are 44 of the top 100 playing which means a good opportunity for a breakthrough golfer to grab a victory. This is the third year this tournament has been held at TPC Craig Ranch, a course with wide fairways and flat greens. It’s played as one of the easiest courses on the PGA Tour with winning scores of 25 and 26 under the last two years.

To win

Scottie Scheffler +360

The No.-2 ranked golfer in the world looks to be the cream of the crop this week but the line is as low as we’ve seen it this year. It’s not hard to understand why. His game has been on fire with two wins and eight top 10s so far this season. He’s also first in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green, first in Strokes Gained off the Tee, second in Scoring Average and has made just 75 bogeys in 792 holes played. In other words, he’s playing great.

K.H. Lee +2200

Lee loves Craig Ranch. That’s easy to see since he is going for this third consecutive win on this course. He is 51 under par over those two tournaments and comes in playing some solid golf. He tied for eighth last week at Quail Hollow and on the season, is ranked 27th in birdie average, having made 229 birdies in 55 rounds.

Top 10

Seamus Power +410

In his last two visits to this tournament, he’s finished T17 and T9, with a nice scoring average of 67.50. He’s logged one win and three top-10 finishes this season and arrives off a tie for 18th last week at Quail Hollow. His game is all-around solid which should play well at this course.

Adam Hadwin +500

After missing the cut last week, Hadwin was a last-minute entry into this week’s stop, hoping to go into the PGA Championship with some better mojo. In his last eight starts, the Canadian has gone make cut, miss cut, make cut, miss cut, etc., so it would be predictable that he’d make this week’s cut. His putting has been exceptional this year and he just needs to clean up his short game to gain a solid finish this week.

Top 20

Adam Scott +170

Not exceptional odds on this but a good play based on the Aussie’s recent form. In nine starts this season Scott hasn’t missed a cut but last week’s tie for fifth was also just his first top 10 of the year. As usual, he is strong off the tee but what’s no usual is his decent putting numbers. He’s 79th in putting and coupled with the rest of his game, that should lead to a decent week at this course.

Mac Hughes +310

Sure this is a bit of a homer pick but Hughes should be able to take on this course with ease. His driving distance has improved this year and his ever-resilient putting remains solid. He’s had a couple of poor weeks hitting greens but that should be cleaned up this week, ending the streak of two missed cuts in his last two starts.