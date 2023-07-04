Bob Weeks Picks Six – The John Deere Classic

The Deere, as it is affectionately known, will never be mistaken for a major championship. Due to its spot on the calendar prior to the Scottish Open and Open Championship, top players tend to give it a pass as they gear up to go across the pond. But that just opens the door for others to claim all the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. There are enough notables in the field to make things interesting.

Generally, this tournament is a birdie-fest with 10 of the last 13 winning scores reaching 20-under. J.T. Poston needed 21-under to win a year ago. It’s often a case of how low can you go. The course is expected to play firm and fast early in the week thanks to some hot temperatures baking things out but thunderstorms are in the forecast that could soften things up for the weekend.

A small piece of Canadian trivia: back in 1981 when this tournament was known as the Quad Cities Open, two Canadians tied for the lead after 72 holes with Dave Barr eventually defeating Dan Halldorson (and three others) for the title.

To Win

Russell Henley +1600

Henley was runner-up at this tournament back in 2019 and also has a T11 finish on his resume. He’s finished inside the top 20 in his last four starts while his best performance on the year was a T4 at the Masters. He leads the PGA Tour in driving accuracy and has the 24th best scoring average on the PGA Tour.

Adam Hadwin +2700

Might as well ride the hot hand right now and after his runner-up finish in a playoff, Hadwin is smoking. He played his last 49 holes in Detroit without a bogey and has gone his last 83 holes without a three-putt. He’s had two runner-up finishes on the season along with five top 10s. His best finish at this event is a tie for eighth back in 2016.

Top 10

Ludvig Aberg +330

The Texas Tech player turned pro has turned heads with his fast start that includes two top-25 finishes in three events. That includes a T25 at the RBC Canadian Open. Hits the ball a long way – he was second in driving distance in Detroit – but could use a little accuracy into the greens – he was 80th in Greens in Regulation. There’s enough good stuff here to take a shot with these odds.

Cam Young +220

Started the year where he ended last season with five top-20 finishes through the RBC Heritage. Has cooled off somewhat since then but has made his last three cuts and posted some solid rounds if not four together. Drives the ball long but needs to sharpen up the putter, which he has done in his recent starts.

Top 20

Nick Taylor +195

Yes, he won the RBC Canadian Open in a memorable playoff that shook the nation, but Taylor has had a pretty solid year overall. He’s had five other top 10s including two other runner-up performances. Has gone from 137th in SG: Putting a year ago to 28th this year. Back in action after a two-week break to be home with his newborn daughter.

Stephen Jaegar +160

Nothing spectacular this year but the German has made his last eight cuts including a T9 last week at the Rocket Mortgage. He leads the PGA Tour in total birdies with 352 and is ninth in SG: Around the Green. The putter, usually his weakest link, has been on the positive side of SG: Putting in three of his last four starts. When that works, he usually scores well.