Weeks: Latest LIV moves could mean more Canadians in Presidents Cup

Cam Smith is officially LIV Golf bound just days after competing in the PGA's Tour Championship.

Smith was one of six golfer announced to be joining the breakaway tour on Tuesday ahead of LIV Golf's fourth tournament, being held this week in Boston.

Joaquin Niemann, Harold Varner III, Cameron Tringale, Marc Leishman and Anirban Lahiri, all of whom are ranked in golf's top 100, were also announced to be joining LIV.

Smith won his first career major this season at the The Open Championship. Currently ranked No. 2 in the world, Smith has six career PGA Tour wins and finished second at the Masters in 2022.

