Canada announces Nations League Finals preliminary roster

Canada Soccer announced a 53-man preliminary roster ahead of the Concacaf Nations League Finals in Las Vegas set for next month.

The CanMNT takes on Panama on June 15 at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, in one semi-final with the final set for June 18. The United States takes on Mexico in the other semi with a third-place match also scheduled for June 18.

Included on the roster are a number of players who have missed time in recent weeks through injury including Celtic right-back Alistair Johnston, Club Brugge winger Tajon Buchanan, and Canada Soccer Men's Player of the Year for 2022, Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies. Los Angeles FC goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau, who hasn't played since incurring a gruesome leg injury during November's MLS Cup Final, is also on the roster.

The team is made up of players from both Major League Soccer and in European leagues.

Called up for the first time is 21-year-old Columbus Crew midfielder Aidan Morris, who has already been capped twice by the USMNT. Espanyol's Italy under-19 winger Luca Koleosho has once again been called into the team. Born in Norwalk, CT, Koleosho is also eligible to represent the US, Nigeria and Italy. He has yet to make a senior appearance with any side.

CANADA PRELIMINARY ROSTER FOR CONCACAF NATIONS LEAGUE FINALS

GK - Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United), Tom McGill (Brighton), Jonathan Sirois (CF Montreal), Milan Borjan (Red Star Belgrade), Thomas Hasal (Vancouver Whitecaps) and Maxime Crepeau (Los Angeles FC)

DF - Alistair Johnston (Celtic), Sam Adekugbe (Galatasaray), Kamal Miller (Inter Miami), Steven Vitoria (Chaves), Doneil Henry (Minnesota United), Richie Laryea (Toronto FC), Scott Kennedy (Jahn Regensburg), Joel Waterman (CF Montreal), Dominick Zator (Korona Kielce), Lukas MacNaughton (Nashville SC), Kyle Hiebert (St. Louis City), Raheem Edwards (LA Galaxy), Ali Ahmed (Vancouver Whitecaps), Moise Bombito (Colorado Rapids), Luca Petrasso (Orlando City), Zachary Brault-Guillard (CF Montreal) and Derek Cornelius (Malmo)

MF - Mark-Anthony Kaye (Toronto FC), Stephen Eustaquio (Porto), Liam Millar (Basel), Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC), Ryan Raposo (Vancouver Whitecaps), Sean Rea (CF Montreal), David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone), Samuel Piette (CF Montreal), Ismäel Kone (Watford), Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew), Victor Loturi (Ross County), Mathieu Choiniere (CF Montreal) and Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty (Toronto FC)

FW - Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Jonathan David (Lille), Cyle Larin (Valladolid), Luca Koleosho (Espanyol), Junior Hoilett (Reading), Tajon Buchanan (Club Brugge), Ike Ugbo (Troyes), Jacob Shaffelburg (Nashville SC), Deandre Kerr (Toronto FC), Jayden Nelson (Rosenborg), Jacen Russell-Rowe (Columbus Crew), Lucas Cavallini (Xolos), Charles-Andreas Brym (FC Eindhoven), Ayo Akinola (Toronto FC) and Theo Corbeanu (Arminia Bielefeld)