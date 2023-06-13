Atiba Hutchinson is calling time on his career.

The Canada and Besiktas captain tells The Athletic's Joshua Kloke that he is retiring from club football and that this weekend's Concacaf Nations League semi-final is likely his final tournament for Canada.

The 40-year-old native of Brampton, Ont. is the most-capped player in Canadian men's program history with 103.

On six occasions, Hutchinson was named Canadian Player of the Year and he was included in the Canada Soccer Association’s All-Time XI announced in 2014.

Hutchinson was handed his first cap during a January 2003 friendly against the United States before being included in Canada’s Gold Cup squad later that year. It would be the first of six Gold Cups that Hutchinson would suit up in, becoming a fixture in the Canada squad under several different managers.

Hutchinson scored his first international goal in a 2006 World Cup qualifier against Honduras in October of 2004. His final goal in a Canada shirt came in February of 2022 in a 2-0 win over El Salvador in World Cup qualifying.

Hutchinson just completed his 10th season with Besiktas, having won three Turkish SuperLig titles with the team, including in 2021, the same year the club won the Turkish Cup.

Prior to joining Besiktas, Hutchinson also won four Danish Superliga titles at Copenhagen and claimed the KNVB Cup as a member of PSV in 2012.