1h ago
CanMNT striker Larin joins Club Brugge
Canadian striker Cyle Larin is headed to Belgium. Club Brugge announced Monday that Larin is joining the team on a free transfer.
TSN.ca Staff
Canadian striker Cyle Larin is headed to Belgium.
Club Brugge announced Monday that Larin is joining the team on a free transfer.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Larin made the decision after also receiving interest from clubs in Mexico and Greece.
Larin has spent the past two seasons with Turkish side Besiktas after fist moving to the club from Orlando City SC in 2019. He spent the 2019-20 on loan to Belgium's Zulte Waregem.
The 27-year-old scored 39 goals over 109 appearances with Besiktas, including one goal in five Champions League contests.
More details to follow.