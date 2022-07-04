Canadian striker Cyle Larin is headed to Belgium.

Club Brugge announced Monday that Larin is joining the team on a free transfer.

Cyle is a Bruges Boy! 🔵⚫ Welcome to the family, @cylelarin16! — Club Brugge KV (@ClubBrugge) July 4, 2022

According to Fabrizio Romano, Larin made the decision after also receiving interest from clubs in Mexico and Greece.

Larin has spent the past two seasons with Turkish side Besiktas after fist moving to the club from Orlando City SC in 2019. He spent the 2019-20 on loan to Belgium's Zulte Waregem.

Former Besiktas striker Cyle Larin is set to join Belgian side Club Brugge on a free transfer. Brugge hijacked the deal after Tigres and Olympiacos interest - UCL group stage made the difference. 🇨🇦 #transfers



Larin will sign three year contract, medical already completed. pic.twitter.com/tnvgHZCp2W — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 4, 2022

The 27-year-old scored 39 goals over 109 appearances with Besiktas, including one goal in five Champions League contests.

More details to follow.