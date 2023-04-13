Adriana Leon is headed back to North America.

The 30-year-old Canada forward has joined Portland Thorns on a short-term loan from Manchester United until June 30.

A native of Mississauga, Ont., Leon is in her first season with the Red Devils, following four campaigns at West Ham. She's appeared in nine appearances across all competitions for United, scoring three goals.

“An opportunity was presented to us to bring Adriana to Portland, and we believe this is a move that is beneficial for both the club and Adriana,” Thorns general manager and Leon's former Canada teammate Karina LeBlanc said in a statement. “She wants to be here and take advantage of the opportunity in a competitive environment ahead of the World Cup. Adriana has the ability to make an impact as we strengthen this special group with her talent to help continue to push us forward.”

Leon will join Canada teammate Christine Sinclair with the club. Canada's Janine Beckie also plays for Portland, but she is out for the rest of the season with a torn ACL.

Leon previously spent eight seasons in the NWSL with the Boston Breakers, Chicago Red Stars, Western New York Flash, Sky Blue FC and the Seattle Reign.

In 77 career NWSL appearances, Leon has 10 goals.

A CanWNT veteran, Leon has been capped 96 times by Canada, scoring 28 goals. She was a member of Canada's gold medal-winning team at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics.

The Thorns currently sit atop the NWSL table, having won their first two matches. They return to action on Friday night with a visit to the Houston Dash.