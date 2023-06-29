London's Canadian contingent in the Women's Super League is set to grow next season.

Arsenal signed Sudbury, Ont.'s Cloe Lacasse on Thursday. The CanWNT forward arrives from Benfica where she spent the past four seasons.

"I feel ready mentally and physically to be able to contribute here and win titles," the 29-year-old Lacasse said in a statement. "This club has everything it takes to compete for the highest honours."

A product of Iowa, Lacasse notched 100 goals in 129 appearances across all competitions for the Portuguese giants, winning three league titles and claiming the 2022-2023 player of the year award.

"She is a proven goal scorer and will add a different dimension to our attack," Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall said. "I'm really pleased we have signed Cloe to strengthen our forward line. She has shown her quality over a number of seasons in two European leagues, as well as in the Champions League."

Internationally, Lacasse has been capped 19 times by Canada and will be a member of the squad headed to Australia for next month's 2023 Women's World Cup.

Lacasse is set to join goalkeeper Sabrina D'Angelo at Arsenal with Kadeisha Buchanan, Jessie Fleming (both of Chelsea) and Shelina Zadorsky (Tottenham Hotspur) also as CanWNT players based in London.