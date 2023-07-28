Canada looking for better start, winning mindset against host Aussies on Monday

The Canadian women's national soccer team needs at least a draw against host Australia on Monday morning in order to ensure their advancement to the knockout stage at the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Manager Bev Priestman says they need to have the mindset of not just settling for a draw, but finishing off group play with their second victory of the tournament.

"We're absolutely going in to win the game," Priestman told TSN's Claire Hanna on Friday. "That's got to be our mindset - to win this game. We can win this game, especially if we go in with that second half performance and mindset."

Canada battled to a scoreless draw against Nigeria in their opening game of the Women's World Cup last week before defeating Ireland 2-1 on Wednesday. Nigeria then shocked the Aussies with a 3-2 win, sending Group B, otherwise known as the "Group of Death", into chaos heading into the last slate of games on Monday morning.

Nigeria (four points, goal differential of plus-1) appears to have the best chance at advancing with their final game coming against already-eliminated Ireland.

A draw or win would see Canada (four points, goal differential of plus-1) advance while Australia (three points, goal differential of even) needs three points to ensure their place in the knockout round.

The playing statuses of Australia's Sam Kerr, the 29-year-old star striker who has scored 63 goals for her country, and 20-year-old Mary Fowler, who already has netted 10 international goals for the Matildas, are both up in the air for the clash against Canada.

Kerr hasn't appeared in any game action at this year's Women's World Cup due to a calf injury suffered on the eve of the tournament opener while Fowler missed the Nigeria loss due to a concussion.

Tony Gustafsson, manager of Team Australia, said Thursday that he still can't say how much availability Kerr will have for Monday's game.

“I know it’s going to be tight,” Gustavsson told Associated Press. “I most likely will not get the confirmation on that until the night before the game. It might even be where we need to test her to see if she can play on game day. That’s how tight it is.”

Priestman says regardless of if or how much Kerr and Fowler are able to play, Canada will prepare to play against Australia's structure the same way.

"At the end of the day their structure doesn't change and I think tactically we're preparing to play against the structure," Priestman explained. "The individual qualities - we always keep playing videos together and work through that and they'll be in there whether they start or if they don't. We just have to be prepared for everything and be ready to fight to go get that win."

Another key for Canada will be their start.

You could have considered the Canadians fortunate to get to halftime against Ireland tied 1-1 until they turned things around in second half led by a winner from Adriana Leon in the 53rd minute.

Priestman wants to see that second half effort against the Irish to start the game against Australia.

"We want to start strong. We've been measuring our starts in games and the momentum," said Priestman. "We've been chasing some strategies around that. That won't change. Absolutely we want to start strong, especially against a home crowd and not let that occasion get to us this time."

Expect to see forwards Nichelle Prince and Deanne Rose make appearances against Australia after both didn't see the pitch against Ireland.

"We have used all our subs every time. Not sure there's a game where I haven't done that and that's an asset. I think that will continue to be an asset because across 90 minutes you need fresh legs on the pitch," Priestman said. "You need new impact and you certainly seen that in the last game. So, we'll be going in to do exactly the same. Nichelle and Deanne are critical players, particularly against Top 10 teams. You can't buy their pace and quality and both of those players I'd expect to see."

Canada has advanced to the knockout stage at the previous two Women's World Cups in 2015 and 2019 while Australia is looking to advance past the group stage for a fifth consecutive time.