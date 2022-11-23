Canada has named its starting lineup for Wednesday's World Cup opener against Belgium.

Milan Borjan

Alistair Johnston

Steven Vitoria

Kamal Miller

Richie Laryea

Alphonso Davies

Atiba Hutchinson

Stephen Eustaquio

Tajon Buchanan

Junior Hoilett

Jonathan David

This means Cyle Larin, Canada's all-time men's leader in goals, will serve as a reserve, along with the other 14 names on Canada's final roster.

You can watch every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

"Start strong finish strong. I think with this team, we've built a depth. We've got 11 guys that can start a game and bring an intensity and then we can add quality off the bench. We have to adapt to the strengths of our opponent today and technically there's some things we would be looking at to make sure that we can start the game strong," head coach John Herman told TSN prior to the match.

Wednesday's match will be the first at the men's World Cup for Canada since 1986.

Belgium is without star striker Romelu Lukaku, who has been out since late October with a thigh injury.