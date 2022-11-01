CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson rolled to a 12-1 rout of Kazakhstan's Angelina Ebauyer on Tuesday at the Pan Continental Curling Championships.

Einarson scored two in the first end and stole three points in the second en route to the six-end victory at the WinSport Event Centre.

In other round-robin games, South Korea’s Seungyoun Ha defeated Australia's Jennifer Westhagen 13-1, Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa beat New Zealand's Jessica Smith 11-1 and Hong Kong's Ling-Yue Hung topped Brazil's Isis Oliveira 8-2.

In men's play, Brad Gushue (0-1) of St. John's, N.L., was scheduled to play Brazil's Marcelo Cabral de Mello later Tuesday.

Einarson, from Gimli, Man., was set to put her 2-0 record on the line on Tuesday night against Hong Kong.

A top-five finish will secure a berth for Canada in the March 18-26 world women's championship in Sandviken, Sweden. As host country, Canada already has a berth in the April 1-9 world men's playdowns in Ottawa.

Competition continues through Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2022.