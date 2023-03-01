Canada Soccer announced Wednesday that Charmaine Crooks has been appointed acting president after the resignation of Nick Bontis earlier this week.

The federation also said Kelly Brown is taking on the role of acting vice president.

A five-time Olympian and member of the Order of Canada, Crooks becomes the first woman and person of colour to lead Canada Soccer. She served as vice president the previous two years.

“The job ahead for our organizations, our sport, and for the players who wear our Canadian jersey, is as important to me as any race I’ve competed in," Crooks said in a news release. "I know and understand the calls to get this right, and I am certain that we will be able to deliver real progress for our National Teams all the way on down to our grassroots. I want to thank the members of the Board for their support, and I am fully committed to listening, learning and building relationships and trust across the entire soccer ecosystem in Canada.”

Crooks has also served as a board of director with the Canadian Olympic Committee and was a member of the IOC Athletes Commission. She won a silver medal in the 1984 Olympics as part of Canada’s 4x400m relay team.

“To be able to represent our country, our national programs, and our entire membership at this level — and at this time — is an absolute privilege," Brown said in the same release. "I care deeply about growing our sport in Canada and helping our athletes reach their fullest potential – on and off the pitch. We have substantial and meaningful work ahead of us, and the decisions made in the coming months, will chart our path for the future.”