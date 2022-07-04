Canada Soccer announced on Monday that negotiations with both the men's and women's senior teams over fairness and pay equity were ongoing with an aim "to equalize matters related to compensation for the player pool, travel policy, and the configuration of high-performance environments."

President Nick Bontis also stressed the need for further transparency from the organization going forward.

“As the eyes of the world turn to our players, our organization and our membership, we will strive to ensure that Canadians and media alike are better informed of what is happening with the state of soccer in our country," Bontis said in a statement. "It is within this spirit of transparency that we are endeavoring to provide frequent updates as we move towards an incredibly exciting time for soccer in our nation’s history."

The organization announced that a revised proposal was sent to both the CanMNT and CanWNT on June 23.

Friendly dates for the CanMNT ahead of the World Cup were also revealed on Monday with games set for Sept. 23 and Sept. 27 in Europe. Opponents for both matches are yet to be announced. Canada Soccer says that it hopes to schedule one more friendly ahead of the World Cup at some point in early November.