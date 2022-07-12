Several Canadian men’s national soccer team players have been informed that Canada Soccer is working on agreements for September friendlies against Uruguay and World Cup host Qatar, according to TSN Senior Correspondent Rick Westhead.

Lots going on behind the scenes at Canada Soccer today.

Uruguay, the No. 13-ranked men’s team in the world, is a two-time World Cup champion, having lifted the trophy in 1930 and 1950.

Qatar, which will be making its first appearance in the World Cup on home soil, is ranked 49th in the world by FIFA.

Canada scheduled and cancelled two friendlies during the last international window.

The Canadians were set to play World Cup-bound Iran on June 5th, before pulling out of the game stating that, “the untenable geopolitical situation of hosting Iran became significantly divisive.”

Canada then added Panama as a late replacement, also planned for June 5th, but was forced to wipe that game out after the players refused to play due to a contract dispute with the sport's national governing body.

The Canadians would take the field for subsequent CONCACAF Nations League games against Curaçao and Honduras.

Canada has been drawn into Group F for its second ever World Cup appearance and will face Belgium, Croatia and Morocco.