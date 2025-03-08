Canada tops Slovakia to capture bronze at wheelchair curling worlds

STEVENSTON - Canada defeated Slovakia 4-2 to earn bronze at the world wheelchair curling championships on Saturday.

The Canadians took a 1-0 edge in the second end before Slovakia tied it in the fourth.

Canada, skipped by Gil Dash of Wolseley, Sask., restored its lead with one point in the sixth, but Slovakia knotted the score once again in the seventh end.

In the eighth and final end, Canada scored two to break the tie and emerge victorious.

The Canadians entered the matchup having lost 5-4 to China in Friday's semifinals.

China cruised past South Korea 14-3 to win gold in Saturday's final.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2025.