Canada is set to take on Belgium Wednesday in their first FIFA World Cup game since 1986. Keep up with everything you need to know up to kickoff and throughout the game with TSN.ca's live blog.

A long time coming

After 13,316 days, Canada is back on the World Cup Stage. Thanks to Canada Soccer for doing the math!

Davies good to go

After dealing with a hamstring injury leading up to Canada's opener against Belgium, Canada head coach John Herdman told reporters Tuesday that Alphonso Davies has been cleared to play.

“He’s clear that he wanted to play,” Herdman said. “I think our medical team, we wanted him to play, as well. But you’ve just got to go through the mathematical algorithms that are put in front of you to progress him to top speed and he hit that, so that was brilliant. He’s been in full training and he’s got that big smile back on his face, which is great.”

Davies strained his right hamstring in a game for Bayern Munich earlier this month.

The 22-year-old has 12 goals in 34 international appearances.

Meanwhile, Belgium will be without star striker Romelu Lukaku, who will miss at least the opening match for his country at the World Cup. The Inter Milan star has been out since late October with a thigh injury.

Building the hype

This is a moment 36 years in the making. Canada's men are back on the biggest stage in sports - a place it feels like we've always belonged.

