Adriana Leon is headed to the West Midlands.

The Canada winger has joined Aston Villa, the club announced on Monday.

Adriana Leon: Villan 💫 pic.twitter.com/W7rXT7vVUf — Aston Villa Women (@AVWFCOfficial) September 11, 2023

Leon, 30, spent last season with Manchester United after four campaigns with West Ham. She appeared in five games for the Red Devils last season, scoring one goal.

The Mississauga, Ont. native has signed a two-year deal with Villa.

"Adriana is someone we’ve monitored over the last 18 months and is someone who has displayed great pedigree in the Barclays [Women's Super League," manager Carla Ward said. "She can play off both sides and will add another dimension to our evolving group. We’re delighted she’s committed her future to us and we're all looking forward to working with her."

Leon, who played collegiately at Notre Dame and Florida, has made 48 WSL appearances over five seasons, scoring 10 goals.

Leon has also spent time in the National Women's Soccer League with the Boston Breakers, Chicago Stars, Western New York Flash, Sky Blue FC and the Seattle Reign. She made five appearances for the Portland Thorns last season on loan from United.

Internationally, Leon has been capped 99 times by Canada and was a member of the gold medal-winning side at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Leon has appeared at three World Cups and scored her first goal at a World Cup during Canada's 2-1 victory over Ireland in Australia last month.

Leon's 29 goals for Canada are the sixth-most all-time.

Villa opens up its 2023-2024 campaign on Oct. 1 at home to United.