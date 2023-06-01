Canadian Adam Hadwin got his Memorial Tournament off to a good start with a three-under 69, putting him in a tie for second as of Thursday afternoon.

Hadwin bogeyed his opening two holes but rebounded nicely, making five birdies the rest of the way to end up near the top of the leaderboard at Jack Nicklaus' tournament.

"For hitting six fairways and 10 greens, I think 3-under par is really good," Hadwin said.

Canadian Taylor Pendrith struggled to a five-over 77 Thursday in Dublin, Ohio, highlighted by a quadruple bogey on the par 3 12th.

Mackenzie Hughes, Corey Conners and Adam Svensson all had afternoon tee times on Thursday.