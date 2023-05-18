Corey Conners shot a 3-under 67 and briefly held a share of the lead when he completed his first round at the PGA Championship on Thursday.

Conners, one of six Canadians in the field, registered six birdies, three bogies, and nine pars at the Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, N.Y.

The Listowel, Ont., native won the Valero Texas Open in April (his second time winning the event) and also has two top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour this season.

Conners, 31, is currently 24th in the FedEx Cup standings and is ranked 29th in the world.

Fellow Canadian Adam Svensson opened the tournament with an even-par round of 70.

Taylor Pendrith, Nick Taylor, Mackenzie Hughes, and Adam Hadwin round out the Canadians in action this week.