Canadian international Ashley Lawrence has confirmed she is leaving Paris Saint-Germain.

"It's time for me to say goodbye after 6 1/2 years with this very special club," the 27-year-old fullback/midfielder from Caledon, Ont., said in a social media post. "A club for which I have a deep respect and a great deal for gratitude.

"It's been a magical ride. I've been proud to wear this jersey, to represent it in France and in Europe."

Lawrence is reportedly headed to England's Chelsea to join Canadian teammates Jessie Fleming and Kadeisha Buchanan.

Lawrence, who joined PSG in January 2017 from West Virginia University, was a finalist for BBC Women's Footballer of the Year in 2021 and was one of the finalists — along with Canadian teammates Christine Sinclair and Jessie Fleming — that year for the Ballon d'Or, which goes to the world's top player.

Lawrence has won 117 caps for Canada.

