The Portland Thorns announced Friday that forward Janine Beckie will miss the remainder of the 2023 season due to a torn ACL in her right knee.

Wishing our Canadian International all the best in her recovery

Beckie will have surgery in the coming weeks to repair the injury.

She was hurt in a pre-season match against the US U-23 Women's National Team, as she was stretchered off holding her knee.

With the injury, she will miss this summer's Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

