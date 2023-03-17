Canadian international Beckie (knee) to miss 2023 season
The Portland Thorns announced Friday that forward Janine Beckie will miss the remainder of the 2023 season due to a torn ACL in her right knee.
📰 | Janine Beckie has suffered a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the 2023 season.— Portland Thorns FC (@ThornsFC) March 17, 2023
Beckie will have surgery in the coming weeks to repair the injury.
She was hurt in a pre-season match against the US U-23 Women's National Team, as she was stretchered off holding her knee.
With the injury, she will miss this summer's Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
