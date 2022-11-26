'The pressure is higher': Johnston admits stakes are high vs. Croatia but welcomes it

After an impressive performance in Canada’s opening World Cup game against Belgium, Brampton, Ontario’s Tajon Buchanan is garnering interest from Europe’s Top 5 leagues, TSN's Matthew Scianitti reports.

Sources tell TSN that clubs in Europe’s top five leagues — which include leagues in England, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain — value the 23-year-old midfielder north of $20 million, and meetings are scheduled during the World Cup to discuss the Club Brugge player’s future.

Buchanan was selected ninth overall by the New England Revolution in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft. He made 60 appearances and scored 10 goals over three seasons in New England, including a spell when he was loaned back to the Revolution after transferring to Belgium giants Club Brugge in August 2021.

Buchanan made his debut for Club Brugge in January 2022 and quickly became a starter. He helped lead Club Brugge to the Belgium Pro League title last season, and this season plays regularly in the UEFA Champions League.

News of heightened interest in Buchanan follows multiple reports Canadian defender Alistair Johnston is close to a move to Scottish Champions Celtic.

Canada looks to bounce back from its opening game loss at the 2022 FIFA World Cup when it faces Croatia Sunday.