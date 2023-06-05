It was another trophy for Stephen Eustáquio and Porto, but it was heartbreak for Cyle Larin and Valladolid.

Here's a look at what Canadians did in the final weekend of action in Europe.

Stephen Eustáquio, Porto - Porto's disappointment of finishing as runners-up to Benfica in the Primeira Liga this season will be dulled a little by the face it was still a two-trophy campaign for the team. Already winners of the Taca da Liga in January with a 2-0 win over Sporting, Stephen Eustáquio and company earned their second cup victory on Sunday in a thrilling Taca de Portugal victory over Braga. Braga finished third in the league this season, seven points behind second-place Porto. Leamington, Ont.'s Eustáquio had the best chance to open the scoring in the very early going. Teed up almost right at the penalty spot, Eustáquio struck a low drive in the fifth minute that was stopped by a diving Matheus Magalhaes. Only seconds later, Magalhaes sprung into action again when he quickly parried away a header from Evanilson. A second good chance for Eustáquio would be denied by Magalhaes in the eighth minute. The rest of the half played out with Porto content to let Braga hold onto the ball, but never let them trouble Claudio Ramos with Braga getting their first true chance of the first 45 in the 38th when a Ricardo Horta strike from close range was stopped by Ramos. Porto would open the scoring in the 53rd. With Mehdi Taremi and Toni Martinez headed to the front of the net, Galeno's cross was turned into his own goal by Horta to make it 1-0. Replays showed that if Horta had not made contact, Martinez would have been right there to poke home. In the 61st, Porto's plans for victory hit a snag when Wendell was sent off. Attempting to play a bouncing ball, Wendell came in with a high, studs-up challenge that caught Victor Gomez. The Brazilian was initially shown a yellow, but the referee consulted the pitchside monitors after a call down from VAR and upgraded it to a deserved red. Despite the numerical advantage, Braga found little going forward and were then reduced to 10 men themselves in the 79th. Indecision from the Braga backline allowed Taremi to break forward, but he was hacked down by a cynical challenge from French defender Sikou Niakaté, who was quickly shown a straight red. With both teams on 10 men, Porto sealed the victory only minutes later. Played in over the top, Galeno sent a ball into the box for the trailing Otavio, who made it 2-0 in the 81st to wrap up Porto's 19th Taca de Portugal title. For Eustáquio, it marked a fourth major honour in his 18 months with the club.

Jonathan David, Lille and Iké Ugbo, Troyes - What could have been Jonathan David's last match in France didn't go the way that Lille hoped. While Les Dogues will return to Europe next season, it will be in Conference League and not Europa after the team's season-ending 1-1 draw with Iké Ugbo and the already relegated Troyes. Heading into the final match of the season, Lille sat in fourth, one point clear of both Monaco and Rennes for the final Europa spot. In France, a Europa spot is given to the Coupe de France winner, meaning that Toulouse had already qualified. In order to ensure a top-four finish, LOSC needed all three points. Gauthier Gallon was tested on a few occasions in the Troyes net, but had no trouble with efforts from David and Angel Gomes. Lucas Chevalier was rarely busy in the other net, but did save a low, left-footed shot from Ugbo from just outside the area midway through the first half. Gomes would again come close in the latter stages of the first 45, ringing a shot from distance off of the crossbar. Then, almost inconceivably, Gomes rang another shot from distance off of the woodwork, this time a free kick off of the post in first-half stoppage. The Manchester United academy product just couldn't buy a goal. The visitors would get on the board not long after the restart. Bafodé Diakité scuffed his shot after receiving a cross from Jonathan Bamba, but it was still enough to break the deadlock in the 52nd. But in the 72nd, Troyes would pull even thanks to a familiar face to Les Dogues. Rony Lopes finished a quick passing play with a low shot past Chevalier as the former Lille man made it 1-1, the scoreline on which the match would finish. With Rennes' 2-1 win over Brest, LOSC would finish their season by falling into fifth place. For David, he ends his campaign — and perhaps his Lille career — with a career-high 24 goals. Ugbo scored twice in 25 league games for Troyes this season.

Cyle Larin, Valladolid - Like with Jonathan David and Lille, the goal in the final matchday for Cyle Larin and Valladolid was simple: get all three points against Getafe. Of course, Valladolid's circumstances were a little bit more existential. While LOSC needed to win to ensure a place in the Europa League, Valladolid was playing for survival. Anything less than a victory would likely see Valladolid relegated from La Liga into Segunda Division. And for Larin, there was a lot personally at stake. As TSN's Matt Scianitti reported last week, should Valladolid remain in the top flight, they would likely exercise their buy clause in Larin's loan from Club Brugge to bring him aboard permanently. From the opening whistle, there was anxiousness in the air at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla with the home fans as nervous about a potential goal as they were over a potentially disastrous mistake. The first half went by with little to it and there was, perhaps, a sense of urgency lacking from Valladolid. Attempts at goal were mostly from distance and speculative at best. Getafe had the best chance to head into the break with a lead, but Jordi Masip made a sensational save from close range to rob Jaime Mata in the 43rd. After the restart, the hosts had a chance to break through with a free kick from a dangerous area. Rather than sending into the box, Alvaro Aguardo attempted to score from distance, but he dragged his shot well wide. In the 61st, Larin had the chance to play hero. Darwin Machis sent a fine ball into the box for the Brampton, Ont. man, who managed to shake off his marker, but his diving header just cleared the bar. Larin slapped the ground in frustration after his missed opportunity. Valladolid continued to come forward in waves. In the 74th, Larin attempted to sidefoot home a cross from Kenedy, but he dragged it past the far post. Then in the dying seconds of regular time, Larin found Gonzalo Plata, who ripped a shot that just cleared the far post with David Soria slow to react in the Getafe net. That would be the closest that Valladolid would get as the match finished at 0-0, dooming the home side to relegation. What this means for the future of Larin remains to be seen. He finishes his season in Spain with eight goals in 19 league appearances.