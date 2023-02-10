Following strong starts at the Waste Management Phoenix Open on Thursday, Canadians Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin will be rested for their second rounds on Friday.

After finishing their opening rounds Thursday, Hadwin and Taylor, both 5-under, eventually wound up tied for second on the leaderboard when the first round was completed earlier on Friday morning. Jason Day finished as the leader at 6-under after 18 holes, but had just 20 minutes to rest before heading out for his second round.

Taylor is scheduled to tee off at 4:29pm et/1:29pm pt on Friday, while Hadwin will go off a short time later at 5:13pm/2:23pm pt.

You can watch continuing coverage of the Phoenix Open with PGA Tour Live on TSN+, available on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Play was first delayed Thursday by frost and later suspended due to darkness at 8:07pm et. with some still on the front nine.

Follow the Phoenix Open leaderboard here.