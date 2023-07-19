Canadian midfielder Jessie Fleming was back at training Wednesday with no tape on her calf and no obvious signs of discomfort, per TSN's Meaghen Johnson.

Johnson says the 25-year-old was doing footwork drills on her own. Practice was closed to the media after 15 minutes.

Fleming was limited during Canada's practice on Tuesday as the team continues to prepare for their opening match against Nigeria at the FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia.

TSN's Claire Hanna reported Tuesday that Fleming was the first player to arrive at the training grounds and was the first on the field Wednesday. She spoke with head coach Bev Priestman and a member of the training staff before doing some stretches exercises. When the team began doing activation-type activities such as sprints and stretching while moving, Fleming sat on the bench and did not participate.

With practice closed to the media, Priestman said following Tuesday's session that Fleming "just felt something" and that the medical staff "took it down a notch" for her and are "building her up to ensure she’s ready." She also noted it was a "light day" for the entire team.

Fleming and fellow midfielder Sophie Schmidt did not take part in all of the team's drills on Monday and were off to the side doing their sprints and activation. Priestman said after Monday's practice there was "no doubt" Fleming would be ready for Thursday's tournament opener.

The London, Ont., product plays for Chelsea and has 19 goals in 115 caps for Canada.