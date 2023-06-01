If Ange Postecoglou is the new favourite to become manager of Tottenham Hotspur, it's news to him.

The 57-year-old Greek-born Australian distanced himself from the Spurs vacancy on Thursday, days before the Bhoys meet Inverness in the Scottish Cup Final as they attempt to complete a domestic treble.

"Somebody else was favourite last week, weren't they? So no, it doesn't register," Postecoglou said. "I get all the interest and why people love to speculate on these things. But we've worked really really hard to get ourselves in this position and for me to let my mind wander about anything else other than getting our team prepared for a big day on Saturday, it's just not who I am."

Postecoglou is in his second season at Celtic and has won the Premiership title and League Cup in both seasons.

Asked if he could guarantee fans he would be back next season, Posteglou said nothing would matter if Celtic doesn't win on Saturday.

"Our supporters want to roll up on cup day and celebrate and make sure it's a special day," Postecoglou said, "because anything I say now, will mean absolutely zero if we don't win on Saturday. I can tell you that. That's my focus because it's my responsibility. That won't change. I've been pretty clear on that. It's a massive role to be manager of this football club and for me to be dismissive of potentially our biggest game of the year is just not going to happen."

Celtic will be looking to complete a record 10th domestic treble, breaking the current tie with Glasgow archrivals Rangers.