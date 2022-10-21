CF Montreal earned its first playoff win since 2016 with a win over Orlando City SC last weekend. On Sunday, the No. 2 seed CF Montreal looks to continue their record-breaking season as they host the reigning MLS champions, New York City FC, in the Eastern Conference semifinals at Saputo Stadium.

Watch CF Montreal battle NYCFC LIVE on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 1 p.m. ET on TSN4, the TSN App, and TSN.ca.

Despite breaking franchise records in wins (20), points (65) and goals scored (63), CF Montreal right-back Alistair Johnston knows the club has a tough test ahead with the reigning MLS champions.

“They’re a really good team. There’s obviously been a bit of change, you know [head coach Ronny Delia] and losing [Valentin Castellanos] but at the same time this is still the same core that has gone and done a lot of things,” Johnston said.

“It should be a really exciting game and I think all of us are up for it. It does really kind of bring out the joy playing in a match like this because you know they’re not just going to sit deep and bunker and launch it long. It’s going to be more of a free-flowing game, and for us, that kind of plays into our hand as well. So, we’re excited for that.”

The third-seeded NYCFC earned a spot in the East semis with a win over Inter Miami last weekend, its fourth-straight win.

New York holds the advantage in head-to-head matchups this season, beating CF Montreal 4-1 at home in March before the sides played to a scoreless draw in Montreal in July. Home-field advantage could play a big role in Sunday’s showdown, as CF Montreal is 5-0 in home playoff games while outscoring its opponents 10-3. On the other side, NYCFC is unbeaten in its last four road playoff games.

CF Montreal midfielder Djordje Mihailovic is heating up at the right time, totalling two goals and an assist in his past three games, after struggling following his return from an ankle injury in May.

NYCFC’s Gabriel Pereira has stepped up in the absence of Valentin Castellanos, scoring a team-high five goals since the midseason departure of the team’s leading scorer. No other player has more than three goals in that span.



CanMNT on the road to Qatar

Johnston, along with fellow defenders Kamal Miller and Joel Waterman, as well as midfielders Ismael Kone and Samuel Piette were CF Montreal players selected for Canada’s 27-player roster for pre-World Cup friendlies in September. With group play set to begin next month, Johnston believes a long run in the MLS Cup playoffs will help prepare the Canadian contingent for their opening match against Belgium on Nov. 23.

“It’s so difficult to replicate match fitness, and especially World Cup match fitness, where it’s just at such a different level of intensity that none of us have ever experienced before. It’s really difficult to just tell a guy to go out after playing a couple, maybe an exhibition match or two or some intrasquads, to go out there and get ready to take on [Belgium’s] Romelu Lukaku,” Johnston said.

“So, you know, we look at it as a great opportunity not only for us with CF Montreal to go far and potentially lift some silverware here but also the chance that it is going to help us in the long run.”

A berth in the MLS Cup Final would mean playing until Nov. 5, with the national team roster set to be finalized on Nov. 14. While the club is laser-focused on the MLS Cup, Johnston admitted that he would love to celebrate an MLS Cup before he and his teammates head to Qatar.

“We would love to be lifting an MLS Cup and maybe a little hungover getting onto the flight to the Middle East."