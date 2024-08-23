Despite picking up the win over the visiting Saskatchewan Roughriders in the Week 12 opener, Toronto Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie wasn't shy in voicing his displeasure with the highly criticized CFL Command Centre following the game.

"I don't know why we have a command centre," Dinwiddie said. "What is it doing?

"It's slowing down games. I'm not trying to get fined, I'm just going to leave it at that."

With about 30 seconds remaining in the opening half, Argos quarterback Chad Kelly appeared to toss a 29-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Damonte Coxie, which would have tied the game at 13-13.

However, following an automatic review by the Command Centre, the pass was ruled incomplete. Dinwiddie unsuccessfully challenged pass interference on the play as the Argonauts were forced to settle for a field goal.

The play came seconds after another expected touchdown by the Argonauts was taken away by a Command Centre review. The referee called a touchdown when running back Ka'Deem Carey was thought to have crossed the goal line with just over a minute left in the second quarter.

A review determined it was not a touchdown as the Argonauts were unable to score on third down and came away with nothing.

With many in the CFL questioning its effectiveness, the league announced on Thursday that they will "recalibrate Command Centre operations" for the second half of the season to ensure the "clear and obvious" principle is applied more consistently.

​Here are the measures the CFL announced in a release on Thursday:

On coaches' challenges and automatic reviews, Replay Officials will have a renewed focus on employing the Clear and Obvious principle in its decision-making.

The Command Centre will only intervene if there is clear evidence that officials have made an obvious error on the field and a correction can occur without causing significant delay.

The roster of replay officials has been reduced to increase consistency.

Enhanced evaluations have been implemented for Replay Officials to guide better learning and ensure consistency and accountability.

Continue to focus on assisting on-field officials by providing integral support on difficult aspects of the game to administer without the requirement to stop the game.

The CFL's Command Centre has been heavily criticized multiple this season, including a 22-22 overtime tie between the Ottawa Redblacks and Saskatchewan Roughriders in Week 10 which featured numerous questionable calls late in the game.