Could Timo Werner be on his way back to the Bundesliga?

BBC Sport's Alistair Magowan reports RB Leipzig is in talks with Chelsea to bring the Germany forward back to the club on loan.

Werner, 26, joined the Blues in 2020 when his £47.5 million release clause was activated after four seasons at Leipzig.

The Stuttgart native has struggled in the Premier League, scoring just 10 goals in 56 appearances over two seasons.

Magowan notes that Werner's wage package could be a stumbling block for Leipzig to get the deal over the line and he might need to take a pay cut in order to facilitate the move.

Newcastle is also believed to be interested in the player.

Internationally, Werner has been capped 53 times by Die Mannschaft and has 24 goals.