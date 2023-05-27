MONTREAL — Chinonso Offor scored his third goal of the season in the second half to lift CF Montreal over Inter Miami 1-0 on Saturday.

Montreal goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois shined between the pipes, making five saves. The native of LaSalle, Que., recorded a fifth clean sheet and set a new club record for minutes without conceding at home.

Under the watchful eyes of former player Ismael Kone, who visited his hometown following the conclusion of his EFL Championship season with Watford, Montreal (6-8-1) snapped their two-game losing streak in Major League Soccer play. Miami's record slipped to 5-9-1.

Starting in Miami’s back line, Kamal Miller made his return to Stade Saputo to play against his former team. The Canadian international was traded to Miami on April 12 along with $1.3 million of general allocation money in return for midfielder Bryce Duke and forward Ariel Lassiter.

Montreal applied the pressure in the fifth minute. Montreal forward Sunusi Ibrahim, guarded by three Miami defenders, managed to take a strike from outside the box that shaved the left goalpost.

Scoreless at halftime, Montreal coach Hernan Losada called on Lassiter and Ahmed Hamdi to substitute in and create a spark.

Instead, Montreal goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois was forced to help his team in the 51st minute with a save on Corentin Jean’s heavy shot from outside the box.

Lifted by Sirois’ save, Montreal instantly broke the deadlock. Offor slid inside the six-yard box to get his foot on Lassiter’s low cross and opened the scoring in the 53rd minute.

Sirois denied Miami once again in the 78th minute, punching Franco Negri’s free kick away to safety.

Miami striker Nicolas Stefanelli was millimetres away from shocking Stade Saputo in the 87th minute, striking the crossbar with a shot from outside the box.

CF Montreal returns to action on Wednesday for a mid-week clash against D.C. United.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2023.